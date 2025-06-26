Togo in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Leadership Crisis

In Togo, soldiers deployed tear gas and batons against hundreds of protesters Thursday in the capital, who demanded the resignation of longtime leader Faure Gnassingbe. Organized by bloggers and activists, the protests underscore Togo's enduring political turbulence following Gnassingbe's powerful new role without a term limit.

Gnassingbe's family has led Togo since 1967, and he served as president for two decades. Opposition figures have labeled his new appointment a "constitutional coup" that could extend his rule indefinitely. Protest organizers have planned three days of gatherings, but Thursday's demonstration was quickly dispersed by soldiers, according to witnesses, with many businesses shuttered due to the unrest.

Togo's minister of territorial administration, Hodabalo Awate, has yet to comment on the security forces' actions. Protesters in Lome's suburbs burned barricades, sending smoke into the sky. Amid rising economic hardships, demonstrators reaffirmed their commitment to continue the protests. The government previously arrested dozens amid opposition against Gnassingbe's role and a perceived crackdown on dissent, while also suspending broadcasts of RFI and France 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)