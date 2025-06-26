Left Menu

Trump's Bold Call: Cancel Netanyahu's Trial Amidst Political Storm

President Donald Trump's demand for the dismissal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has thrust him into Israel's contentious political discourse. His social media post labeling the trial a 'WITCH HUNT' sparked mixed reactions, with some Israeli leaders cautioning against U.S. interference in their sovereign legal processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:25 IST
Trump's Bold Call: Cancel Netanyahu's Trial Amidst Political Storm
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Israel

President Donald Trump's call for canceling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has injected him into a heated debate in Israel. The American leader's comments, accusing the trial of being a 'WITCH HUNT,' have stirred mixed reactions across Israel's political spectrum just days after his moves against Iran were lauded.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed shock that Israel continued its legal actions against Netanyahu, urging for his trial's cancellation or a pardon. The U.S. president's interference has sparked concern among some Israeli politicians who regard Israel's legal proceedings as an internal affair.

Netanyahu, facing allegations of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes, took to social media to express gratitude for Trump's support. While some celebrate Trump's backing, opposition voices caution against the U.S. intervening in Israel's judicial matters, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025