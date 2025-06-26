Trump's Bold Call: Cancel Netanyahu's Trial Amidst Political Storm

President Donald Trump's call for canceling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has injected him into a heated debate in Israel. The American leader's comments, accusing the trial of being a 'WITCH HUNT,' have stirred mixed reactions across Israel's political spectrum just days after his moves against Iran were lauded.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed shock that Israel continued its legal actions against Netanyahu, urging for his trial's cancellation or a pardon. The U.S. president's interference has sparked concern among some Israeli politicians who regard Israel's legal proceedings as an internal affair.

Netanyahu, facing allegations of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes, took to social media to express gratitude for Trump's support. While some celebrate Trump's backing, opposition voices caution against the U.S. intervening in Israel's judicial matters, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their sovereignty.

