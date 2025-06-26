SCO Defence Conclave: Diplomacy Amidst Tensions
China's Defence Minister Dong Jun met with various counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, including India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as tensions over past clashes in Ladakh linger. While there was no official statement from India, the discussions reportedly aimed at fostering communication and trust post the 2020 border standoff.
- Country:
- China
In a move signaling attempts at diplomatic engagement, China's Defence Minister Dong Jun convened with other leaders from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, including India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in on-going efforts to mitigate past tensions following the Ladakh standoff.
The gathering, taking place in a strategic Chinese port city, came on the heels of completed disengagement from lingering contentious areas like Demchok and Depsang as per an October accord, following the deadly 2020 border clash.
Despite the apparent progress, there was no immediate comment from New Delhi, but a Chinese official statement underscored India's desire for improved communication and trust, which echoes the broader intentions expressed during prior summits between the Indian and Chinese leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SCO
- China
- India
- Defence
- Meeting
- Dong Jun
- Rajnath Singh
- Ladakh
- Standoff
- Disengagement
ALSO READ
Strategic Power and Housing Progress in Jammu & Kashmir: Key Meeting Insights
Meeting on sidelines of G7 Summit will offer India, Canada an important opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, global issues: MEA.
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: UK-Bangladesh Meeting Called Off
India, Canada vibrant democracies, bound by shared commitment to rule of law: MEA ahead of G7 meeting.
Behind Closed Doors: Unraveling the Bilderberg Meeting