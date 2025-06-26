Left Menu

SCO Defence Conclave: Diplomacy Amidst Tensions

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun met with various counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, including India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as tensions over past clashes in Ladakh linger. While there was no official statement from India, the discussions reportedly aimed at fostering communication and trust post the 2020 border standoff.

In a move signaling attempts at diplomatic engagement, China's Defence Minister Dong Jun convened with other leaders from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, including India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in on-going efforts to mitigate past tensions following the Ladakh standoff.

The gathering, taking place in a strategic Chinese port city, came on the heels of completed disengagement from lingering contentious areas like Demchok and Depsang as per an October accord, following the deadly 2020 border clash.

Despite the apparent progress, there was no immediate comment from New Delhi, but a Chinese official statement underscored India's desire for improved communication and trust, which echoes the broader intentions expressed during prior summits between the Indian and Chinese leadership.

