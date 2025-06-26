Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Opposes Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Primary Schools

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has voiced his opposition to Maharashtra's proposal to make Hindi compulsory in primary education, advocating for focus on the child's mother tongue until at least Class 5 and expressing concerns over linguistic burden.

NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the ongoing debate surrounding the Maharashtra government's move to mandate Hindi in all classes starting from Standard 1, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar expressed his reservations on Thursday. Visiting Satara district, Pawar stated that while Hindi is commonly spoken across the country, it should not be imposed on young students, particularly in primary education.

Pawar argued that Hindi should not be made compulsory at the primary level but can be introduced after Class 5. He questioned how many languages a child at that age can effectively learn without the risk of sidelining their mother tongue, warning against such educational policies.

Highlighting the need for the government to rethink its stance, Pawar stressed that until Class 5, the emphasis should remain on the mother tongue. He acknowledged the remarks by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, considering them valid and aligning with the sentiments of Marathi speakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

