Left Menu

Historic Rejection: Brazil's Congress Overrides Presidential Decree

In a historic move, Brazil's Congress nullified a presidential decree by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to increase a financial transactions tax. This rare legislative action, the first since 1992, signals waning support for Lula's administration and raises questions about his congressional majority ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:53 IST
Historic Rejection: Brazil's Congress Overrides Presidential Decree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Brazil's Congress on Wednesday overturned a presidential decree by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, marking the first such nullification in decades. The rejected decree sought to increase a financial transactions tax, covering areas such as foreign exchange and credit card transactions. The move signals diminishing congressional support for Lula's left-of-center administration, as only 98 allies backed the decree against 383 votes in the lower house.

Senators also swiftly followed suit, emphasizing the growing political challenges for Lula one year ahead of the presidential election campaign. Despite negotiations with key legislative leaders like Speaker Hugo Motta and Sen. Davi Alcolumbre, the president faced a decisive defeat. "Each branch of power has to understand the other's limits. That's democracy," stated Motta, without further elaboration.

Political consultant Thomas Traumann described the situation as a "historic defeat," highlighting Lula's lack of a stable majority in Congress. The last time Congress overturned a presidential decree was 32 years ago, during Fernando Collor's presidency. As the government grapples with this setback, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad mentioned potential responses, including court appeals, finding new income sources, or budget cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025