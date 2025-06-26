Left Menu

India Affirms US Partnership Amidst Pakistan Army Chief's White House Visit

India has responded to the recent visit of Pakistan's Army Chief to the White House, emphasizing its robust partnership with the United States grounded in democratic values. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated the importance of US-India ties, highlighting ongoing interdisciplinary cooperation and strategic alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken note of the recent visit by Pakistan's Army Chief to the White House, asserting the strength of its own partnership with the United States. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reinforced this relationship at a media briefing.

When questioned about the White House's invitation to Field Marshal Asim Munir, Jaiswal acknowledged the visit but refrained from further comment. Instead, he highlighted the India-US partnership's roots in shared democratic values and strategic interests.

Jaiswal pointed out the comprehensive nature of the Indo-US alliance, noting extensive cooperation across various sectors such as trade, technology, and defense. He expressed confidence in the trajectory of this critical 21st-century partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

