Netanyahu Sees Peace Window Post-Iran Victory
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the opportunities for expanding peace agreements following a victory over Iran. He emphasized the need to capitalize on this chance without delay, alongside the ongoing efforts to release hostages and defeat Hamas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:07 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel's recent victory over Iran opens new avenues for peace agreements, urging swift action to capitalize on this opportunity.
In a public statement on Thursday, Netanyahu emphasized the urgency of expanding peace agreements, noting the current favorable conditions.
The Premier also highlighted the parallel efforts to secure the release of hostages and bring about the defeat of Hamas, urging that no time be wasted in these endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- peace agreements
- Iran
- victory
- Netanyahu
- Hamas
- hostages
- Middle East
- diplomacy
- opportunity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-Israel Tensions Rise as Trump Urges Netanyahu to End Gaza Conflict
Israeli Forces Arrest Hamas Members Near Damascus
Israeli Forces Detain Hamas Members in Southern Syria
Netanyahu's Coalition Survives: Ultra-Orthodox Military Exemption Controversy
Israeli Troops Arrest Alleged Hamas Members in Syrian Raid