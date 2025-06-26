Left Menu

Netanyahu Sees Peace Window Post-Iran Victory

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the opportunities for expanding peace agreements following a victory over Iran. He emphasized the need to capitalize on this chance without delay, alongside the ongoing efforts to release hostages and defeat Hamas.

Updated: 26-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:07 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel's recent victory over Iran opens new avenues for peace agreements, urging swift action to capitalize on this opportunity.

In a public statement on Thursday, Netanyahu emphasized the urgency of expanding peace agreements, noting the current favorable conditions.

The Premier also highlighted the parallel efforts to secure the release of hostages and bring about the defeat of Hamas, urging that no time be wasted in these endeavors.

