Intensive Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy in Bihar

The Congress party has voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's (EC) decision to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, raising fears of willful voter exclusion.

The move has been described as a 'cure worse than the disease' by Congress leaders, who assert that the revision may lead to arbitrary voter omissions before the state's upcoming assembly elections.

Concerns have been exacerbated by the EC's shift away from a previously proposed Aadhaar-based cleaning process, sparking criticism and calls for transparency in safeguarding electoral integrity.

