Left Menu

New York City Mayoral Race Sparks Controversy as Adams Runs Independently

New York City's Mayor Eric Adams launches his reelection campaign as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani. Facing criticism over his record, Adams targets Mamdani’s inexperience and policy credibility. Key figures, including Trump and Ackman, react strongly to Mamdani's rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 06:20 IST
New York City Mayoral Race Sparks Controversy as Adams Runs Independently
Eric Adams

New York City's political landscape is heating up as Mayor Eric Adams announced his reelection campaign as an independent, opting out of the Democratic primary after a significant upset by Zohran Mamdani. While Adams refrained from directly naming Mamdani during his campaign launch, he subtly criticized the new Democratic socialist contender's policies.

Adams highlighted the stark contrast between his track record of reducing crime and creating jobs and Mamdani's lack of legislative achievement. In response, Mamdani argued that Adams was attempting to shift focus away from his controversial decision to raise rents for millions of New Yorkers.

The mayor's shift to an independent run has stirred reactions from various political camps. Former President Trump labeled Mamdani as a 'Communist Lunatic,' while billionaire Bill Ackman expressed concerns over Mamdani's policies, offering to back a centrist candidate financially. The upcoming election is expected to be a battleground for contrasting visions of New York City's future.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025