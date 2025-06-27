Germany’s New Bill: Curtailing Family Reunification Sparks Debate

Germany's Bundestag has passed a controversial bill to halt family reunification for migrants who don't qualify for full refugee status. The move aims to fulfill a conservative promise to manage migration and ease integration system pressures.

Migration was a key issue in February's federal election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany gained significant support with its anti-migration stance. Germany grants subsidiary protection to 388,000 people, primarily Syrians facing serious harm if returned home.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt argued the bill was crucial, citing the strain on integration capacities like education and housing. The decision has prompted protests from refugees fearing for separated families, while advocacy groups consider legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)