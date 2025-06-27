Left Menu

Germany’s New Bill: Curtailing Family Reunification Sparks Debate

Germany's Bundestag passed a bill suspending family reunification for migrants with subsidiary protection, sparking debate and protests. The bill fulfills a conservative pledge, highlighting migration’s political sensitivity. This legislative move involves 388,000 refugees, mainly Syrians, affecting those awaiting family reunification like Ahmad Shikh Ali, stirring emotional reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's Bundestag has passed a controversial bill to halt family reunification for migrants who don't qualify for full refugee status. The move aims to fulfill a conservative promise to manage migration and ease integration system pressures.

Migration was a key issue in February's federal election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany gained significant support with its anti-migration stance. Germany grants subsidiary protection to 388,000 people, primarily Syrians facing serious harm if returned home.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt argued the bill was crucial, citing the strain on integration capacities like education and housing. The decision has prompted protests from refugees fearing for separated families, while advocacy groups consider legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

