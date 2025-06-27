Supreme Clash: Trump Challenges Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court may soon decide on former President Donald Trump's controversial effort to limit birthright citizenship. This move could significantly affect thousands of infants born in the U.S. each year, marking a potentially major shift in U.S. constitutional interpretation.

The administration has requested an emergency intervention from the justices to overturn nationwide injunctions issued by federal judges in Maryland, Washington, and Massachusetts. These judges argue that Trump's executive order might violate the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause.

With the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority, Trump's administration has seen several immigration policy victories. However, the legal battle over birthright citizenship brings the contentious issue back into the spotlight, engaging arguments over the true intent of the 14th Amendment.