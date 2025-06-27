Left Menu

Supreme Clash: Trump Challenges Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on Donald Trump's initiative to limit birthright citizenship. This executive order, contested by federal judges, attempts to deny citizenship to babies born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. The court's ruling could redefine the 14th Amendment's application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:51 IST
Supreme Clash: Trump Challenges Birthright Citizenship
Donald Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court may soon decide on former President Donald Trump's controversial effort to limit birthright citizenship. This move could significantly affect thousands of infants born in the U.S. each year, marking a potentially major shift in U.S. constitutional interpretation.

The administration has requested an emergency intervention from the justices to overturn nationwide injunctions issued by federal judges in Maryland, Washington, and Massachusetts. These judges argue that Trump's executive order might violate the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause.

With the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority, Trump's administration has seen several immigration policy victories. However, the legal battle over birthright citizenship brings the contentious issue back into the spotlight, engaging arguments over the true intent of the 14th Amendment.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025