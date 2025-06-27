Supreme Clash: Trump Challenges Birthright Citizenship
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on Donald Trump's initiative to limit birthright citizenship. This executive order, contested by federal judges, attempts to deny citizenship to babies born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. The court's ruling could redefine the 14th Amendment's application.
The administration has requested an emergency intervention from the justices to overturn nationwide injunctions issued by federal judges in Maryland, Washington, and Massachusetts. These judges argue that Trump's executive order might violate the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause.
With the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority, Trump's administration has seen several immigration policy victories. However, the legal battle over birthright citizenship brings the contentious issue back into the spotlight, engaging arguments over the true intent of the 14th Amendment.
