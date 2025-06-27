Coalition Strain: Ramaphosa Seeks DA Replacement Amid Political Storm

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his expectation for the Democratic Alliance (DA), his party's main coalition partner, to propose a successor for the recently dismissed DA deputy trade minister, Andrew Whitfield.

Whitfield's dismissal came after an unauthorized trip to the United States, leading to friction between the African National Congress (ANC) and the DA. Ramaphosa stated that Whitfield had breached protocol, and he had informed DA leader John Steenhuisen of the need for a replacement.

The DA plans a press conference on Saturday to address the situation, while analysts predict the Government of National Unity will endure despite the disagreements between the parties. Ramaphosa's firm stance against threats poses a test for the fragile coalition.

