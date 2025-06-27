Rahul Gandhi's Allegation: RSS Seeks 'Manusmriti,' Not Constitution
Rahul Gandhi criticizes the RSS for seeking a shift from the Constitution towards 'Manusmriti'. He accuses the RSS and BJP of attempting to strip marginalised groups of their rights. This critique follows RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to review 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Preamble.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, accused the RSS of wanting 'Manusmriti' over the current Constitution. This statement followed comments from RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who called for a review of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble.
Gandhi expressed on X his belief that the RSS and BJP are working to undermine the principles of equality, secularism, and justice embedded in the Constitution. He asserted that their real agenda is to disempower marginalized communities by weakening their constitutional rights.
Hosabale, addressing an event on Emergency, highlighted that the words 'socialist' and 'secular' were added during a time when fundamental rights were suspended. He questioned if these concepts should remain part of India's ideological framework.
