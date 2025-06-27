Rahul Gandhi's Allegation: RSS Seeks 'Manusmriti,' Not Constitution

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, accused the RSS of wanting 'Manusmriti' over the current Constitution. This statement followed comments from RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who called for a review of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble.

Gandhi expressed on X his belief that the RSS and BJP are working to undermine the principles of equality, secularism, and justice embedded in the Constitution. He asserted that their real agenda is to disempower marginalized communities by weakening their constitutional rights.

Hosabale, addressing an event on Emergency, highlighted that the words 'socialist' and 'secular' were added during a time when fundamental rights were suspended. He questioned if these concepts should remain part of India's ideological framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)