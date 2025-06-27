Political Tensions Rise Amidst Artificial Rain Controversy

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the BJP and central government on Friday for dismissing a proposal to implement artificial rain aimed at mitigating the city's severe winter pollution.

In a press conference, Bharadwaj criticized the now-resurrected artificial rain plan slated for June, arguing that efforts should focus on the high-pollution winter months. He accused the BJP of credit-seeking when natural rain occurs.

Bharadwaj also addressed an FIR by the Anti-Corruption Branch, linking it to delays in other central projects, and defending the right to protest peacefully amid growing political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)