Political Tensions Rise Amidst Artificial Rain Controversy
AAP's Delhi chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticizes the BJP and central government over the denied proposal for artificial rain to tackle winter pollution. Highlighting political obstructions, he stresses the need for timely intervention. Bharadwaj also voices concerns about protest rights and delays in central projects amid escalating tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the BJP and central government on Friday for dismissing a proposal to implement artificial rain aimed at mitigating the city's severe winter pollution.
In a press conference, Bharadwaj criticized the now-resurrected artificial rain plan slated for June, arguing that efforts should focus on the high-pollution winter months. He accused the BJP of credit-seeking when natural rain occurs.
Bharadwaj also addressed an FIR by the Anti-Corruption Branch, linking it to delays in other central projects, and defending the right to protest peacefully amid growing political discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
