Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Sparks Nationwide Debate

The U.S. Supreme Court has limited the power of federal judges to grant broad legal relief, impacting President Trump's directive to restrict birthright citizenship. The 6-3 decision requires lower courts to reassess injunctions against Trump's policy. The case highlights debates over the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court curtailed federal judges' authority to issue broad legal mandates in a case related to President Donald Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship. The 6-3 decision demands lower courts re-evaluate the nationwide injunctions halting this policy.

Trump's order, which excludes U.S.-born children of non-citizens from citizenship, challenges the 14th Amendment—historically interpreted as granting citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. The case has raised concerns regarding the balance of power between the judiciary and the executive branch.

This ruling forms part of a series of judicial decisions supporting Trump's immigration stance, highlighting deep political divides. The ruling has sparked significant controversy, reflecting broader debates over immigration policy and executive authority in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

