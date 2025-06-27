Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Sparks Nationwide Debate

The U.S. Supreme Court curtailed federal judges' authority to issue broad legal mandates in a case related to President Donald Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship. The 6-3 decision demands lower courts re-evaluate the nationwide injunctions halting this policy.

Trump's order, which excludes U.S.-born children of non-citizens from citizenship, challenges the 14th Amendment—historically interpreted as granting citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. The case has raised concerns regarding the balance of power between the judiciary and the executive branch.

This ruling forms part of a series of judicial decisions supporting Trump's immigration stance, highlighting deep political divides. The ruling has sparked significant controversy, reflecting broader debates over immigration policy and executive authority in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)