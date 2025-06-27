Trump's Push for Amicable Deal Over EchoStar's Spectrum Licenses

President Donald Trump has stepped in to mediate an ongoing issue involving EchoStar Corp and the Federal Communications Commission regarding wireless spectrum licenses. According to a recent company filing, Trump urged both sides to strive for an amicable agreement.

The initial report of Trump's involvement came from Bloomberg News, which highlighted a meeting occurring on June 12 between Trump and EchoStar Chairman Charlie Ergen. This meeting was followed by a phone call to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, inviting him to join the discussion.

EchoStar is intent on safeguarding its valuable wireless spectrum licenses, currently under threat of potential revocation by the FCC. In response, Trump has reportedly encouraged both parties to find a solution without resorting to conflict.

