Rathore Slams BJP's Emergency Narratives

Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore criticized the BJP for raising the Emergency issue to distract from governance failures. He accused them of undermining democracy and pressuring institutions. Rathore also highlighted environmental concerns over illegal logging after heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kuldeep Singh Rathore, a Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA, has criticized the BJP for its focus on the Emergency issue, calling it a 'meaningless' distraction from their governance failures. Raising concerns about the BJP's foreign policy inadequacies and domestic issues like rising prices and unemployment, Rathore highlighted the government's struggles.

Rathore supported Congress president Malikarjun Kharge's assertion of an undeclared Emergency, alleging misuse of central agencies to intimidate political opponents. He questioned the narrative of increased freedom of speech post-2014, citing past governments' records on the matter. Rathore accused the BJP of attempts to rewrite history and pressuring democratic institutions.

In a shift to environmental concerns, Rathore expressed dismay over the sight of floating timber logs after rains, pointing to potential forest department negligence. He urged the state chief minister to hold those responsible accountable for illegal tree felling witnessed during recent heavy rains.

