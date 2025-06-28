Left Menu

Trump's Decisive Stance on Iran: No Sanctions Relief and Possible Future Strikes

President Donald Trump criticized Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after conflict with Israel, halting plans to lift sanctions on Iran. Trump suggested possible further military actions against Iran's nuclear sites, while endorsing international inspection of bombed locations despite Iran's resistance to scheduled inspections.

Updated: 28-06-2025 00:07 IST
Donald Trump

In a strong rebuke of Iranian leadership, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that plans to lift sanctions on Iran have been halted in response to comments from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Trump suggested that military action might be reconsidered if Iran's uranium enriching activities reach concerning levels.

Khamenei boasted of striking back at the U.S. following bombing raids on Iranian nuclear facilities, claiming Iran's victory in the conflict. President Trump, however, indicated restraint was exercised, revealing he vetoed an Israeli plan to eliminate Khamenei and refrained from further escalation despite opportunity.

As international discussions stall, the White House reiterated the absence of any planned meetings with Iranian officials. Meanwhile, Trump reinforced the importance of inspections by the IAEA, aiming to validate the cessation of Iran's nuclear ambitions, amidst Tehran's parliamentary move to halt such inspections.

