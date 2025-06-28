Republican Tax-Cut Bill Stirs Controversy Amid Budget Challenges
Top U.S. Republicans face significant obstacles in advancing a tax-cut and spending bill before President Trump's July 4 deadline. With over $600 billion in cuts ruled ineligible, they must revise key elements. The bill impacts Medicaid, student aid, and 'sanctuary' cities, among others.
In an effort to overhaul the U.S. tax system, Republican lawmakers are grappling with a significant budget shortfall in their proposed tax-cut and spending bill. The challenge arose after the Senate parliamentarian ruled against more than $600 billion in proposed cuts, prompting a need for major revisions.
This bill, seen as a hallmark of President Trump's second term, includes contentious provisions like Medicaid provider taxes, which could impact rural hospitals, and cuts to federal aid for sanctuary cities. Despite a procedural vote scheduled for Saturday, Senate Republicans remain divided as they negotiate key elements.
With a looming debt ceiling deadline, Republicans are under pressure to finalize the bill. They need to offset $3.7 trillion in tax breaks and have seen some of their other revenue plans, like a foreign investment tax, dropped, further complicating the fiscal landscape. President Trump remains hopeful but acknowledges the July 4 deadline may not be met.
