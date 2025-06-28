California Clash: Newsom Versus Fox News in High-Stakes Defamation Battle
California Governor Gavin Newsom filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging the network lied about his phone call with Donald Trump. Newsom demands compensatory damages, claiming Fox acted with malice. Fox calls the lawsuit a publicity stunt, asserting free speech rights.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken legal action against Fox News, filing a defamation lawsuit worth $787 million. The Governor claims that the network spread falsehoods regarding his communication with former President Donald Trump, tarnishing his reputation.
The suit, lodged in Delaware Superior Court, accuses Fox of shielding Trump from his misleading statements by attacking Newsom over a phone call dispute during a national crisis. Newsom is seeking damages reminiscent of a prior settlement Fox made with Dominion Voting Systems over election-related claims.
In response, Fox released a statement dismissing Newsom's lawsuit as a frivolous attempt to suppress criticism. Newsom, a rising Democratic figure, has urged the network to retract their claims and issue an apology to avoid further legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
