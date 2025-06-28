Left Menu

California Clash: Newsom Versus Fox News in High-Stakes Defamation Battle

California Governor Gavin Newsom filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging the network lied about his phone call with Donald Trump. Newsom demands compensatory damages, claiming Fox acted with malice. Fox calls the lawsuit a publicity stunt, asserting free speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:56 IST
California Clash: Newsom Versus Fox News in High-Stakes Defamation Battle
California Governor Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken legal action against Fox News, filing a defamation lawsuit worth $787 million. The Governor claims that the network spread falsehoods regarding his communication with former President Donald Trump, tarnishing his reputation.

The suit, lodged in Delaware Superior Court, accuses Fox of shielding Trump from his misleading statements by attacking Newsom over a phone call dispute during a national crisis. Newsom is seeking damages reminiscent of a prior settlement Fox made with Dominion Voting Systems over election-related claims.

In response, Fox released a statement dismissing Newsom's lawsuit as a frivolous attempt to suppress criticism. Newsom, a rising Democratic figure, has urged the network to retract their claims and issue an apology to avoid further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025