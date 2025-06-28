Left Menu

Trump's Fiery Exchange with Iran's Supreme Leader: A War of Words

President Donald Trump dismissed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's claims of victory over the US and Israel, following missile strikes on Iran. Trump's comments question Khamenei's leadership and reflect strained US-Iran relations amid nuclear tensions. Both leaders expressed contrasting views on the outcome of recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:59 IST
President Donald Trump dismissed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's warning against further US strikes on Iran, challenging the Iranian leader's claims of victory over Israel. This rhetoric follows 12 days of intense conflict impacting Iran's nuclear program.

The heated exchange highlights the strained relations between the US and Iran, with both leaders facing scrutiny over their strategies. Trump emphasized the damage inflicted by the US on Iran's nuclear facilities, asserting their program is significantly hindered.

Trump also revealed he had stopped a plan to kill Khamenei, emphasizing his influence and decision-making. Despite the tensions, Trump remains confident in deterring Iran's nuclear ambitions, urging international inspections to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

