Political Turmoil in Thailand: Calls for Prime Minister's Resignation Amid Border Dispute

Amidst growing political tension, protesters gathered in Thailand's capital demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The unrest follows a leaked phone conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, centering around a contentious border dispute that has intensified public dissatisfaction with Paetongtarn's leadership strategies.

The criticism stems from a recent armed confrontation at the Thailand-Cambodia border, where one Cambodian soldier lost his life. The incident has sparked a series of investigations that threaten Paetongtarn's position and could lead to the dismantling of her fragile coalition government.

Hun Sen condemned the actions of Thai forces, calling them an illegal encroachment on Cambodian territory. In response to the turmoil, investigations into Paetongtarn's conduct are underway, raising the possibility of her suspension. The fallout has already strained Paetongtarn's coalition, with the loss of key political allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)