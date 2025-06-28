Kerala's Constitutional Clash: Portrait Controversy at Raj Bhavan

In a bold criticism, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty condemned Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for displaying the Bharat Mata portrait during official functions at Raj Bhavan, arguing it violates constitutional norms.

The minister branded the portrayal, which depicts a woman with a saffron flag, as a 'religious image,' stating that it subverts the Constitution's secular principles. By paying floral tributes to the image, he argued that the Governor undermines the secular nature of the Indian Constitution.

This controversy has ignited a flurry of protests and debates, with the minister defending his decision to boycott Raj Bhavan events. Kerala's political landscape remains charged over what is deemed unconstitutional endorsements within official platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)