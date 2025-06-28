Left Menu

Kerala's Constitutional Clash: Portrait Controversy at Raj Bhavan

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized Governor Rajendra Arlekar's display of the Bharat Mata portrait at official functions, calling it a 'violation' of secular constitutional principles. The act has sparked protests, with the minister emphasizing India's secular democratic identity and urging neutrality in religious matters at government events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:24 IST
In a bold criticism, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty condemned Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for displaying the Bharat Mata portrait during official functions at Raj Bhavan, arguing it violates constitutional norms.

The minister branded the portrayal, which depicts a woman with a saffron flag, as a 'religious image,' stating that it subverts the Constitution's secular principles. By paying floral tributes to the image, he argued that the Governor undermines the secular nature of the Indian Constitution.

This controversy has ignited a flurry of protests and debates, with the minister defending his decision to boycott Raj Bhavan events. Kerala's political landscape remains charged over what is deemed unconstitutional endorsements within official platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

