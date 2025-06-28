Left Menu

Tehran Mourns Martyrs of Power Amidst Tensions

In Tehran, a mass funeral was held for military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians killed in a recent conflict with Israel. State media reported 16 scientists and 10 commanders were among the dead. The war resulted in significant casualties despite Iran's denial of pursuing nuclear weapons.

In a somber procession in Tehran, mourners dressed in black commemorated top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians killed in the recent conflict with Israel. Among the deceased were Major General Mohammad Bagheri and General Hossein Salami, who were prominently mourned.

The streets were lined with rose petals and flags, as the coffins were driven into Azadi Square. The funeral, named the 'funeral procession of the Martyrs of Power', marked the loss of 60 individuals, including soldiers and civilians.

This conflict saw high casualties, with Iranian health ministry reporting 610 deaths and 4,700 injured. Israel cited a strategic aim to block Iran's nuclear ambitions, despite Iran and the UN denying an active weapons program.

