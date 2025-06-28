Controversy Looms Over Andhra's 'Annadata Sukhibhava' Scheme

The 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme, a flagship initiative in Andhra Pradesh, is facing criticism from the state's Congress Committee president, Y S Sharmila. On Saturday, Sharmila accused the TDP-led government of excluding a significant number of farmers from receiving the promised financial aid.

While the scheme aims to provide Rs 20,000 annually to farmers—a combination of Rs 6,000 from the Centre and an additional Rs 14,000 from the state—Sharmila pointed out that only 47 lakh farmers are being considered eligible out of the state's 93 lakh farmers. This, she claims, goes against the 'Super Six' pre-election promises made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

In response, Agriculture Director Dilli Rao stated that 98% of eligible farmers have completed e-KYC verification, with village-level and state-level checks confirming 47.77 lakh beneficiaries. However, Sharmila remains critical of the exclusion dynamics and has also raised concerns about the non-fulfillment of other schemes, including free bus travel for women and the 'Talliki Vandanam' initiative.