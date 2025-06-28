Thai Political Turmoil: Leaked Call Sparks Protest

Thousands took to the streets of Bangkok on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The catalyst for this unrest: a leaked phone call with Cambodia's Hun Sen.

The scandal, pivoting on Paetongtarn's comments and a recent border clash, has led to a flurry of investigations and a fractured coalition government. The Pheu Thai Party's biggest ally, Bhumjaithai, has already departed.

This protest links to a historical territorial conflict with Cambodia, further fuelled by nationalist sentiments. As investigations proceed, Paetongtarn maintains her innocence, readying to face the Constitutional Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)