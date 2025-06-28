Left Menu

Thai Political Turmoil: Leaked Call Sparks Protest

In Bangkok, mass protests demand the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following a leaked call with Cambodia's Hun Sen, sparking political instability. The scandal has fractured her coalition and triggered multiple investigations. Historically, the countries dispute borders, fueling nationalist sentiment amid calls for her resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thousands took to the streets of Bangkok on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The catalyst for this unrest: a leaked phone call with Cambodia's Hun Sen.

The scandal, pivoting on Paetongtarn's comments and a recent border clash, has led to a flurry of investigations and a fractured coalition government. The Pheu Thai Party's biggest ally, Bhumjaithai, has already departed.

This protest links to a historical territorial conflict with Cambodia, further fuelled by nationalist sentiments. As investigations proceed, Paetongtarn maintains her innocence, readying to face the Constitutional Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

