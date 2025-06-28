Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Being Anti-OBC Over Reservation Issues

The Congress accused the BJP of being 'anti-OBC' for not implementing a 27% reservation for the community in Madhya Pradesh, despite clear Supreme Court orders. This failure, they argue, reveals BJP's true stance against backward classes. Congress demands immediate implementation and public apology from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party leveled accusations against the BJP, branding them 'anti-OBC' for failing to implement the mandated 27% reservation for backward classes in Madhya Pradesh. During a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel insisted that BJP's true stance against the OBC community is now evident.

Baghel, along with Harish Chaudhary, AICC in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, emphasized that the Supreme Court has clearly stated there are no judicial barriers to implement the quota. They accused BJP leaders, including state chiefs like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, of betraying the interests of the OBC community by not enforcing the legislation.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling on January 28, 2025, demanding implementation, the Congress claims the BJP remains non-compliant. They call for an immediate rollout of the reservation, emphasizing the need for social, economic, and political equality for the disadvantaged and seeking a public apology from BJP leaders for their inaction.

