Political Turmoil: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Existential Threat

The provincial political landscape in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in turmoil following the Supreme Court's decision on Friday. The court ruled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party ineligible for reserved seats, posing a significant challenge to the party's influence.

The ruling denied the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities to PTI, impacting its assembly power. With independents now crucial in the assembly's shifting dynamic, opposition forces could see an opportunity to form a new government by aligning with these lawmakers.

As PTI leaders express disappointment over what they deem a constitutional injustice, the party faces uncertainties ahead of the February 2024 elections. Meanwhile, the opposition eyes a potential pathway to power by capitalizing on legal loopholes and the backing of independent members.

(With inputs from agencies.)