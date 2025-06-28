Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Existential Threat

The Supreme Court's decision against reserving seats for PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resulted in political upheaval. The ruling challenges PTI's strength in the provincial assembly, potentially allowing opposition forces to form a new government. Independents now play a pivotal role in this evolving political scenario.

The provincial political landscape in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in turmoil following the Supreme Court's decision on Friday. The court ruled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party ineligible for reserved seats, posing a significant challenge to the party's influence.

The ruling denied the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities to PTI, impacting its assembly power. With independents now crucial in the assembly's shifting dynamic, opposition forces could see an opportunity to form a new government by aligning with these lawmakers.

As PTI leaders express disappointment over what they deem a constitutional injustice, the party faces uncertainties ahead of the February 2024 elections. Meanwhile, the opposition eyes a potential pathway to power by capitalizing on legal loopholes and the backing of independent members.

