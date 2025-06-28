Left Menu

Democratic Alliance Critiques Ramaphosa's Leadership Amid National Dialogue Turmoil

South Africa's Democratic Alliance has exited a national dialogue but remains in the coalition government after a cabinet shake-up by President Cyril Ramaphosa. This dialogue was intended to unify the country post-elections. The DA criticizes Ramaphosa’s leadership, hinting at dwindling confidence in his ability to lead the coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) has opted out of a national dialogue initiated to unify the nation. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa made controversial cabinet changes by firing a deputy minister associated with the DA.

The dialogue was an effort by Ramaphosa to consolidate political unity following the African National Congress (ANC) losing its parliamentary majority, necessitating a coalition with the DA. However, the parties have frequently been at odds over differing ideological viewpoints.

DA leader John Steenhuisen revealed that the party has refrained from leaving the coalition government, although confidence in Ramaphosa's leadership of the Government of National Unity is waning. The DA has yet to nominate a successor for dismissed deputy trade minister Andrew Whitfield, suggesting ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

