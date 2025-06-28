Operation Sindoor: A Game Changer in Modern Warfare

Operation Sindoor has been hailed as a pivotal moment in modern warfare by top Indian military officials, marking unprecedented success in a brief 88-hour conflict.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit highlighted the Indian armed forces' modernization efforts and its effective defense strategy during an event at the CNN News 18 Town Hall. The operation underlined the importance of indigenous technology and emphasized joint military efforts.

The conflict, which involved precision strikes on critical targets, resulted in significant damage to adversary infrastructure, marking a strong statement of India's defense capabilities. Future initiatives aim to bolster joint training and advanced warfare tactics to maintain strategic superiority.

(With inputs from agencies.)