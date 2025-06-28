Desperate Times in Gaza: A Looming Ceasefire Amid Chaos

Israeli airstrikes sowed devastation across Gaza, claiming at least 62 lives as negotiations quietly progress toward a potential ceasefire agreement. The strikes, mostly targeting militants according to Israel, have ignited significant civilian casualties.

Among the dead are families in Muwasi, children in makeshift camps, and displaced persons sheltered near the Palestine Stadium. Meanwhile, hunger fuels mounting desperation among Gaza's residents.

U.S. President Donald Trump hints at an armistice within the week, a hope buoyed by back-channel discussions. However, continuous Israeli-Hamas tensions echo through the troubled region, alongside dire humanitarian narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)