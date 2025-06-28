Karnataka BJP Leaders Unite Amid Internal Discord

In a significant move, senior BJP leaders in Karnataka gathered at former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan's residence to discuss key strategies to strengthen the party's organisation. The meeting aimed to expand the party's outreach and present a united front against the ruling Congress.

The meeting is particularly noteworthy as it comes ahead of the anticipated reorganisation of the party's leadership, including the state president's role, currently held by B Y Vijayendra. Present at the gathering were notable leaders like Vijayendra, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and others loyal to party veteran B S Yediyurappa.

Despite recent internal tensions and the expulsion of three dissenting MLAs, the leadership seeks to project a resolute image. The meeting, described as routine by Narayan, strives to keep party leaders connected and united in response to Congress's vocal internal criticisms.