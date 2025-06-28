Glimmer of Ceasefire Amidst Night of Terror in Gaza
Israeli strikes killed at least 72 in Gaza as ceasefire prospects improve after 21 months of war. U.S. discussions on ceasefire are set for next week. Hamas claims readiness to end war in exchange for hostages' freedom, while dire humanitarian conditions persist with thousands killed seeking food.
Amid persistent violence, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza left at least 72 dead overnight, escalating a humanitarian crisis that has gripped the region. Health workers report fatalities across communities, including a family in Muwasi and displaced shelter residents near the Palestine Stadium in Gaza City.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced potential ceasefire talks for the coming week amidst ongoing indirect negotiations. As desperation deepens, with minimal food supplies and more than 500 killed while seeking aid, hopes remain pinned on diplomatic efforts to alleviate the suffering.
The international community watches as discussions are anticipated in Washington. Signals of a ceasefire are set against a backdrop of hostilities that have claimed significant lives, the death toll now exceeding 6,000 since the latest ceasefire's end, illustrating a pressing call for resolution.
ALSO READ
Deadly Struggles at Gaza Food Distribution: The Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
UN Chief Urges World Leaders to Act on Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Tragic Tank Shelling in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Conflict
Gateway of Europe: The Unveiling of a Humanitarian Crisis
Israeli Strikes Worsen Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza