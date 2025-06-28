Left Menu

Glimmer of Ceasefire Amidst Night of Terror in Gaza

Israeli strikes killed at least 72 in Gaza as ceasefire prospects improve after 21 months of war. U.S. discussions on ceasefire are set for next week. Hamas claims readiness to end war in exchange for hostages' freedom, while dire humanitarian conditions persist with thousands killed seeking food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid persistent violence, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza left at least 72 dead overnight, escalating a humanitarian crisis that has gripped the region. Health workers report fatalities across communities, including a family in Muwasi and displaced shelter residents near the Palestine Stadium in Gaza City.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced potential ceasefire talks for the coming week amidst ongoing indirect negotiations. As desperation deepens, with minimal food supplies and more than 500 killed while seeking aid, hopes remain pinned on diplomatic efforts to alleviate the suffering.

The international community watches as discussions are anticipated in Washington. Signals of a ceasefire are set against a backdrop of hostilities that have claimed significant lives, the death toll now exceeding 6,000 since the latest ceasefire's end, illustrating a pressing call for resolution.

