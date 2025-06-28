Ajit Pawar's Panel Sweeps Malegaon Sugar Mill Election Amid Heated Rivalry
Ajit Pawar's panel decisively won 20 out of 21 seats in the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill election, overcoming attempts by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reach an uncontested agreement with rival NCP (SP). A power struggle with Sharad Pawar made the election a significant prestige battle.
In a significant political showdown, Ajit Pawar's panel achieved a sweeping victory in the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill election, claiming 20 out of 21 seats on Saturday.
Attempts by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to broker an uncontested agreement between rival factions fell through, escalating the tensions amidst an intra-party rivalry.
The election, which turned into a contest of prestige between Ajit and his uncle, Sharad Pawar, saw the NCP (SP) led by Sharad failing to secure any seats, while another panel managed just one win.
