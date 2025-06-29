Cultural Diplomacy: Russian Minister's Visit to North Korea

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova arrived in North Korea on Saturday with a delegation of 125 performers. She lauded the cultural cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, highlighting the 'unprecedented heights' achieved.

A series of concerts and lectures are scheduled in the North Korean capital, pursuant to agreements forged between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Performers from the Pyatnitsky Choir and the Gzhel dance troupe are part of the delegation.

The visit marks a strengthening of relations, including a mutual defense pact, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Both nations have disclosed the involvement of North Korean troops in Russian military efforts in Ukraine's Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)