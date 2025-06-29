Cultural Diplomacy: Russian Minister's Visit to North Korea
Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova and a 125-member delegation visited North Korea to enhance cultural ties. The visit includes concerts and lectures, following agreements between Russia and North Korea. The two nations have strengthened relations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, forming a mutual defense pact.
Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova arrived in North Korea on Saturday with a delegation of 125 performers. She lauded the cultural cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, highlighting the 'unprecedented heights' achieved.
A series of concerts and lectures are scheduled in the North Korean capital, pursuant to agreements forged between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Performers from the Pyatnitsky Choir and the Gzhel dance troupe are part of the delegation.
The visit marks a strengthening of relations, including a mutual defense pact, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Both nations have disclosed the involvement of North Korean troops in Russian military efforts in Ukraine's Kursk region.
