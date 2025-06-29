Democrats Demand Transparency in Senate Bill Reading
Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, are insisting on a complete reading of the Republicans' 940-page tax and spending bill on the Senate floor. Schumer argues this move is necessary because Republicans are not disclosing the bill's contents to the public. The reading could extend overnight.
In a bold move for transparency, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Saturday that Democrats will demand the entire 940-page tax and spending bill proposed by Republicans be read out loud on the Senate floor.
Schumer criticized Republicans for keeping the bill's contents under wraps, stating that Democrats are compelled to ensure the public becomes fully informed about its implications. This strategy involves a prolonged session on the Senate floor.
The insistence on reading the bill in full could see Senators working through the night, emphasizing the Democrats' determination to bring the legislation to light.
