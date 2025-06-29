Senate Struggles: GOP Tax Overhaul Faces Hurdles

In a rare Saturday session, the Senate took a pivotal procedural vote as Republicans rushed to pass President Donald Trump's tax and spending package by the July 4 deadline. The vote was tight, leading to a standstill that required Vice President J.D. Vance to potentially break a tie.

While Republicans pushed to override Democratic opposition, internal dissent arose over proposed spending cuts to Medicaid and other programs. Concerns about job losses and economic harm added to the debate, exemplified by billionaire Elon Musk's vocal criticism of the bill.

Despite the urgency, delays persisted as the legislation faced scrutiny for compliance with Senate rules. With a narrow majority, GOP leaders are racing against time to solidify support and achieve passage before facing unified Democratic resistance.