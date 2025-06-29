Global Leaders Stand United for LGBT Rights Amid Rising Challenges
Several countries, including Canada, Australia, and European nations, issued a statement supporting LGBT rights during Pride Day. The United States, under Trump, did not join this initiative, raising concerns about civil rights regression. The statement condemned discrimination and called for global unity against hate crimes.
In a unified display of support for LGBT rights, foreign ministries from nations such as Canada, Australia, and numerous European countries have issued a statement to coincide with Pride Day celebrations. This collective declaration, however, notably did not include the United States as a signatory, prompting questions about its absence.
The participating countries, including Spain, Belgium, and Ireland, emphasized their commitment to advocating for LGBTQI rights. The statement expressed concern over the rising hate speech and crimes against the community and underscored a rejection of violence, criminalization, and discrimination, reiterating that these acts are human rights violations.
The absence of the U.S. from this statement reflects its recent policy shifts under President Trump, which have seen the rollback of civil rights protections for LGBT individuals. Critics fear that such regression may inspire anti-LGBT movements, particularly in Africa, where challenges for the community are already pronounced. Meanwhile, in Hungary, tens of thousands demonstrated against a law banning Pride marches, showing significant opposition to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's contentious policy.
