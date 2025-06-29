Left Menu

Language Tug-of-War: Maharashtra's Battle Against Hindi Imposition

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of spreading misinformation about the imposition of Hindi in schools. She refutes claims that the previous government accepted a three-language formula under NEP 2020, and argues that this is a tactic to undermine Marathi language unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:56 IST
Language Tug-of-War: Maharashtra's Battle Against Hindi Imposition
Varsha Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has stirred controversy by accusing the BJP-led Maharashtra government of using false propaganda to undermine public resistance against its alleged 'anti-Marathi' agenda. The move to introduce Hindi as a compulsory language in schools has sparked significant backlash from opposition parties.

Gaikwad, a former state school education minister, denied claims that her government, under the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accepted the three-language formula proposed by the NEP 2020. She insists that the current government is relying on misinformation to distract from its own decisions.

The government's amended order to teach Hindi from Class 1 as the third language has met with strong protest. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray urged party workers to burn the government resolution on Hindi, as various leaders called it an attack on Marathi identity.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025