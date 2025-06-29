Language Tug-of-War: Maharashtra's Battle Against Hindi Imposition
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of spreading misinformation about the imposition of Hindi in schools. She refutes claims that the previous government accepted a three-language formula under NEP 2020, and argues that this is a tactic to undermine Marathi language unity.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has stirred controversy by accusing the BJP-led Maharashtra government of using false propaganda to undermine public resistance against its alleged 'anti-Marathi' agenda. The move to introduce Hindi as a compulsory language in schools has sparked significant backlash from opposition parties.
Gaikwad, a former state school education minister, denied claims that her government, under the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accepted the three-language formula proposed by the NEP 2020. She insists that the current government is relying on misinformation to distract from its own decisions.
The government's amended order to teach Hindi from Class 1 as the third language has met with strong protest. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray urged party workers to burn the government resolution on Hindi, as various leaders called it an attack on Marathi identity.