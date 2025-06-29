Language Tug-of-War: Maharashtra's Battle Against Hindi Imposition

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has stirred controversy by accusing the BJP-led Maharashtra government of using false propaganda to undermine public resistance against its alleged 'anti-Marathi' agenda. The move to introduce Hindi as a compulsory language in schools has sparked significant backlash from opposition parties.

Gaikwad, a former state school education minister, denied claims that her government, under the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accepted the three-language formula proposed by the NEP 2020. She insists that the current government is relying on misinformation to distract from its own decisions.

The government's amended order to teach Hindi from Class 1 as the third language has met with strong protest. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray urged party workers to burn the government resolution on Hindi, as various leaders called it an attack on Marathi identity.