TMC Denounces Allegations Amid Political Uproar Over Kolkata Law College Case

In a heated political climate, Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra has firmly rejected allegations suggesting a connection between the accused in the Kolkata Law College gangrape case and his party. Mitra emphasized that such claims are baseless, asserting that individuals falsely associate themselves with TMC for protection.

The incident has fueled a political storm, with the Bharatiya Janata Party intensifying its protests and demanding resignations. The turmoil reached a boiling point with the overnight detention of Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, highlighting a growing confrontation between the parties.

South Calcutta Law College has witnessed a troubling sequence of events, coming just months after a similar case at RG Kar hospital. Police investigations are ongoing, with the main accused in custody until July 1. Meanwhile, political factions continue to lead protests, calling for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)