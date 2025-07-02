TDP launches statewide door-to-door campaign to showcase govt's performance

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday launched its statewide door-to-door 'Suparipalana Toli Adugu' (First Step towards Good Governance) campaign to highlight the NDA coalition government's achievements in Andhra Pradesh over the past year.

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Shivnath led the campaign in the city, calling it a ''milestone'' in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's fourth term.

''Public satisfaction is vital. We are using geo-tagged data to monitor responses, ensure transparency, and strengthen the connection between people and their elected representatives,'' Shivnath told reporters.

He highlighted key initiatives such as timely pension disbursal, the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme providing Rs 15,000 per child annually to support education, assistance to farmers, job creation plans, and free gas cylinders.

The campaign aims to assess implementation, gather public feedback, and energise party cadres ahead of local elections by engaging directly with voters in their communities, Shivnath said.

The party has deployed booth-level committees and local leaders to visit households, explain government initiatives, and distribute pamphlets across all districts.

TDP leaders said the campaign also seeks to counter opposition ''misinformation'', rebuild trust, and reinforce that the TDP-led coalition government is delivering on its poll promises without delay.

They added that the mass outreach will continue in every assembly segment to ensure accountability and promote people-centric governance.

