UK finance minister Reeves has full support of PM Starmer, press secretary says

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has the full support of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his press secretary said on Wednesday, the day after the government was forced to give big concessions to get its welfare reforms passed in parliament. Reeves, who sat beside Starmer during prime minister's questions, looked visibly upset in parliament on Wednesday.

"The chancellor is going nowhere, she has the prime minister's full backing," Starmer's press secretary told reporters.

