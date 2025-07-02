FIR does not mean I am guilty, says Himachal Minister Anirudh Singh; calls NHAI officials 'most corrupt'

A day after he was booked for allegedly assaulting two NHAI officials, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on Wednesday denied the allegations and said that ''the FIR does not mean that I am guilty.'' Singh also claimed widespread irregularities in road construction works by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and called its officials the ''most corrupt in the country''.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday when the minister was inspecting a building collapse site in Shimla and called NHAI officers there. The owner of the building had claimed negligence by NHAI and the company involved in the four-lane project.

''Nothing happened, there has been no assault and an attempt has been made to divert the attention of people from negligence of NHAI resulting in the collapse of a five storey building here in Bhatta Kuffar on Monday,'' the minister told media persons here on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Singh was booked for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal force to deter public servant while performing his duty and intentional insult after NHAI employee Achal Jindal, a manager at a four-lane project in Shimla, filed a complaint with the police alleging that he and his site engineer, Yogesh, were called to a room by Singh and beaten up.

The minister claimed that the NHAI officials on the site were ''smiling and saying compensation would be given''. He alleged that their behaviour and words were ''inappropriate'', following which the residents lodged complaints against the officials, and cases were registered.

''This is not just about financial compensation. It's about human lives, their homes, and their emotions. What compensation can justify the loss of a family home built over a lifetime?'' he asked.

Singh said that about 150 people including women and forest, revenue and other officials were present at the time of the incident, and if the officials were assaulted, ''why are there no eyewitnesses''.

The minister questioned how much additional funding NHAI had received for slope protection and how transparently those funds were utilised.

Alleging a nexus between private contractors, central government agencies and NHAI officials, he also criticised forest, revenue, and environment departments for ''turning a blind eye'' to the public's repeated grievances.

He said that in regions like Shimla-Parwanoo, Mandi, Kangra, and Jogindernagar, reckless slope cutting and inadequate construction of retaining walls have resulted in recurring landslides and building collapses.

''Cutting is being done at near 90-degree angles while retaining walls are only 8 to 10 ft high,'' he said and added, ''I would request Union Minister for Road Nitin Gadkari to come here and see the deeds of the NHAI.'' He claimed that over 700 complaints have been filed in Shimla district alone with SDMs and Deputy Commissioners, yet no concrete action has been taken.

He said that while everyone appreciates steps for expanding national highways, the government must also frame a national policy for those who suffer losses due to such projects.

He urged the central government to formulate a national-level policy to provide relief and proper rehabilitation to citizens affected by highway construction.

''Building roads is commendable, but ignoring the lives and losses of affected citizens is unacceptable,'' he asserted.

Condemning the ''heinous assault'' on NHAI officials, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday wrote on Facebook that ''I have taken serious cognisance of the matter and spoken with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging immediate and exemplary action against all perpetrators following which the CM said that action would be taken as per the law.'' NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav also wrote to the chief secretary demanding a detailed inquiry into the incident and action against all those responsible.

Opposition BJP leaders condemned the incident and demanded Singh's removal from the cabinet.

The issue started after a five-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufar in Shimla on Monday morning and the building owner, Ranjana Verma, alleged that the four-laning work made the building unsafe.

On Wednesday, two cases were registered against the two NHAI officials, who were allegedly assaulted by the minister, after eight residents, including some whose houses have been affected, and a ward member of Chamiyana Panchayat, Nihal Thakur, filed complaints.

A case under sections 126 (2) wrongful restraint, 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 352 (intentional hurt) and 3 (5) criminal liability of several people was registered against Jindal on the complaint of Anil Kumar, Het Ram, Giri Thakur, K R Mehta, Anil Verma, Sohan Thakur, Rajesh Thakur and Ashok Rajta.

In another complaint against Jindal and site engineer Yogesh, ward member Nihal Thakur accused them of inappropriate behaviour and manhandling, following which another case was registered under sections 126 (2), 352 and 3 (5) of BNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)