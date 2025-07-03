Political Tensions Erupt in Andhra Pradesh Over Convoy Tragedy

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's political landscape is shaken as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP leaders of exploiting a widow’s tragedy for political gain, following her husband’s death under a convoy. Naidu pledges reforms in governance and agrarian policies, condemning YSRCP's alleged corruption and manipulation tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of attempting to capitalize on a tragedy for political gain in the aftermath of C Singayya's death. Singayya, a YSRCP supporter, died after allegedly being run over by a vehicle in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy.

Naidu claimed that Singayya's widow, Lourdu Mary, is being manipulated by YSRCP members who are allegedly threatening her to politicize the incident. The former Chief Minister criticized what he describes as the 'dehumanizing political culture' of YSRCP and vowed that justice will be served.

Naidu also outlined his administration's focus on agricultural reform, notably allocating funds to aid mango farmers and emphasizing cooperation on irrigation projects like the Polavaram-Banakacharla link to utilize surplus Godavari water, aiming to balance development while countering YSRCP's alleged misinformation and governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

