Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Chinese Guarantee' Amid Economic Concerns

In a sharp critique of India's current foreign trade policies, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the Modi administration for its handling of infrastructural ties with China. This follows reports of Chinese engineers departing from Indian manufacturing facilities and Beijing restricting the export of rare earth magnets crucial for multiple sectors.

Kharge questioned the Modi government's silence on China's recent restrictions on speciality fertilizer supplies, an essential component for Indian agriculture. He accused the government of failing 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, citing negligence towards China's economic policies.

According to Kharge, the Modi administration had allegedly prioritized Chinese interests, facilitating visa processes and rolling out red carpets for Chinese businesses. This comes amidst allegations that China benefits substantially at a time when Indian industries face significant trade barriers.

