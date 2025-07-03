Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Chinese Guarantee' Amid Economic Concerns

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the Modi government over issues related to the economic and infrastructural ties with China. He points out concerns over Chinese engineers leaving an Indian plant and China's restrictions on rare earth magnet exports, calling into question Modi's 'Chinese guarantee'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:23 IST
In a sharp critique of India's current foreign trade policies, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the Modi administration for its handling of infrastructural ties with China. This follows reports of Chinese engineers departing from Indian manufacturing facilities and Beijing restricting the export of rare earth magnets crucial for multiple sectors.

Kharge questioned the Modi government's silence on China's recent restrictions on speciality fertilizer supplies, an essential component for Indian agriculture. He accused the government of failing 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, citing negligence towards China's economic policies.

According to Kharge, the Modi administration had allegedly prioritized Chinese interests, facilitating visa processes and rolling out red carpets for Chinese businesses. This comes amidst allegations that China benefits substantially at a time when Indian industries face significant trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

