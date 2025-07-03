Left Menu

Samik Bhattacharya Takes Helm of West Bengal BJP Ahead of 2026 Battle

Samik Bhattacharya has been appointed as the new president of the West Bengal BJP, tasked with leading the party in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. Bhattacharya aims to challenge the TMC's rule, emphasizing the preservation of Bengal’s culture and pluralism while overcoming internal organizational challenges.

Samik Bhattacharya
Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya has officially become the president of the West Bengal BJP, a move positioning him to lead in the critical 2026 assembly elections. Citing the elections as a battle to save Bengal's culture from the TMC's 'corrupt misrule,' Bhattacharya was unopposed in the election for the position.

The announcement took place at Science City auditorium during a formal ceremony attended by senior BJP figures, including Ravi Shankar Prasad. Bhattacharya, who submitted his nomination at the state headquarters, is now expected to focus on unifying the party and overcoming significant internal challenges.

Following a period where the BJP's seat count fell from 77 to 65, Bhattacharya faces the task of improving party coordination and countering the TMC's 'anti-Bengali' narrative. His leadership will be crucial in ensuring the BJP remains a formidable contender in the upcoming state elections.

