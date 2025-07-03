Samik Bhattacharya Takes Helm of West Bengal BJP Ahead of 2026 Battle

Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya has officially become the president of the West Bengal BJP, a move positioning him to lead in the critical 2026 assembly elections. Citing the elections as a battle to save Bengal's culture from the TMC's 'corrupt misrule,' Bhattacharya was unopposed in the election for the position.

The announcement took place at Science City auditorium during a formal ceremony attended by senior BJP figures, including Ravi Shankar Prasad. Bhattacharya, who submitted his nomination at the state headquarters, is now expected to focus on unifying the party and overcoming significant internal challenges.

Following a period where the BJP's seat count fell from 77 to 65, Bhattacharya faces the task of improving party coordination and countering the TMC's 'anti-Bengali' narrative. His leadership will be crucial in ensuring the BJP remains a formidable contender in the upcoming state elections.