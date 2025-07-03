Minister's Convoy Attacked in Purba Bardhaman: Political Turmoil Escalates

The political climate in West Bengal is heating up after a recent attack on a minister's convoy in Purba Bardhaman. West Bengal minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Siddiqullah Chowdhury claimed there was an 'attempt on his life' after his convoy was targeted by a stone-wielding mob.

Chowdhury, who holds the portfolio of Mass Education Extension and Library Services, reported that the attack was orchestrated by Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, a local panchayat leader from his own party. The minister accused Sheikh and his followers of deliberately trying to harm him, as they allegedly smashed his vehicle's windscreen during the incident, causing injury.

Local police confirmed a black flag protest took place and stones were thrown at the minister's convoy. An inquiry has been launched to investigate, while Chowdhury demands stringent action against those responsible. Meanwhile, Sheikh claimed the protest was due to local grievances against perceived ministerial corruption.

