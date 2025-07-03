Modi Advocates Global Governance Reforms for a Stronger World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant speech in Ghana, underscored the need for credible reforms in global governance amidst globally shifting dynamics.

Addressing the Parliament, Modi declared that a stronger India will be vital for achieving a stable and prosperous world, highlighting India's meteoric economic growth.

He stressed the importance of amplifying the Global South's voice, emphasizing that meaningful progress hinges on inclusive participation in worldwide decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)