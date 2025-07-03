Modi Advocates Global Governance Reforms for a Stronger World
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the need for global governance reforms, highlighting India's role as a key player. During his address in Ghana, he underscores the importance of including the Global South in progress and points to India’s rapid economic growth as a model for stability and prosperity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant speech in Ghana, underscored the need for credible reforms in global governance amidst globally shifting dynamics.
Addressing the Parliament, Modi declared that a stronger India will be vital for achieving a stable and prosperous world, highlighting India's meteoric economic growth.
He stressed the importance of amplifying the Global South's voice, emphasizing that meaningful progress hinges on inclusive participation in worldwide decision-making processes.
