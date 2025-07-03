Dollar Struggles Amid Mixed Economic Signals and Looming Tariff Deadlines

The dollar finds itself teetering near three-and-a-half-year lows this Thursday, a consequence of the impending U.S. Labor Department's employment report, expected to raise unemployment figures. Additionally, a significant U.S.-Vietnam trade deal has raised speculation about future deals as U.S. tariffs loom, scheduled for July 9 implementation.

Market sentiment wavers as the latest ADP survey painted a grim picture of the U.S. labor market. This uncertainty has led traders to increase bets on the Federal Reserve potentially easing monetary policy. Currently, there's a 25% expectation of a 25 basis points rate cut in July, signaling volatility in the economy.

Meanwhile, fiscal matters in Washington stir investor anxiety as President Trump's tax-cut bill moves towards a final vote in the House of Representatives. With potential implications for national debt and global fiscal policies, bond markets and global currencies are on alert for the next economic shifts.

