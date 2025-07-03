Modi's Historic Tour: Strengthening Ties with the Caribbean and Beyond
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a historic visit to Ghana and headed to Trinidad and Tobago, marking significant diplomatic engagements. In Ghana, the first visit by an Indian PM in over three decades, Modi was honored for his global leadership. Talks focused on trade, cultural ties, and counter-terrorism.
- Country:
- Ghana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant diplomatic journey, concluding a two-day visit to Ghana and en route to Trinidad and Tobago. The visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over 30 years, highlighting the strengthening of bilateral relations.
In Ghana, Modi was awarded the country's national honor, 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana,' for his exemplary global leadership. The two nations agreed to double their trade within five years and forged agreements on cultural and medicinal cooperation. The visit underscored India's role as a co-traveller in Ghana's development.
Modi's diplomatic tour continues in Trinidad and Tobago, where he plans to address the Parliament and engage with national leaders to bolster bilateral relations. This visit is anticipated to deepen historical ties further, with India and the Caribbean nation seeking to solidify their partnership amidst evolving global geopolitical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Ghana
- Trinidad
- Modi
- visit
- diplomacy
- trade
- cultural ties
- global leadership
- Caribbean
ALSO READ
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase
Trade Talk Tensions: No Deal Between Japan and U.S. at G7 Summit
Trade Tensions: Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Faces G7 Challenge
Modi's Global Diplomacy: Canadian Relations Strengthened at G7 Summit
G7 Summit: Dissonance and Diplomacy Amid Global Crises